Cisco: Why We Strive for Security That Doesn't Compromise Privacy

Cisco: Why We Strive for Security That Doesn’t Compromise Privacy
Security owns a complex relationship with privacy, one that can work to protect privacy or undermine it. It is often a compromise, one for the other. Enterprises and other organizations regularly balance this relationship when protecting information systems.

I am excited about Cisco’s launch of Encrypted Traffic Analytics (ETA), which offers a better balance point between privacy and security for some important use cases.

ETA uses enhanced network visibility to detect encrypted malware traffic on enterprise networks. Its principal benefit is preserving the privacy of legitimate traffic by not relying on the process of decryption. It instead analyzes encrypted traffic by deeply investigating important data features that are observable through passive monitoring.

In a blink of an eye, faster than the human mind can comprehend, ETA uses an extensive understanding of the TLS/SSL protocol to fingerprint TLS client libraries, scrutinize certificates, analyze the lengths and arrival times of encrypted messages, and then combine this analysis with knowledge of known-bad and suspicious Internet servers.

Read the entire article here, Why We Strive for Security That Doesn’t Compromise Privacy

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.

Cisco
Cisco Cisco is the worldwide leader in IT that helps companies seize the opportunities of tomorrow by proving that amazing things can happen when you connect the previously unconnected.
