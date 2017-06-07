Cisco: Why 50% Lower Cost and 50% Improved Application Performance with a Cisco IP Storage Fabric Matters for the Real World

Discussions of enterprise storage networking often focus too much on the speeds-and-feeds of a given technology or system and very little on the use case. Is Fibre Channel faster than IP storage? Is IP storage easier to manage than FC? What about uptime and other high availability matters? And so on.

But if you look at the need for these technologies from the end-user perspective, the discussions become much more interesting. The new use cases for IP-storage, such as Big Data Analytics, Video Surveillance, Hyper-convergence, and Tele-Medicine applications, to name a few, have set the stage for renewed interest in converged storage networking.

With the introduction of the Cisco Cloud Scale (ASICs), Cisco is capable of delivering the next-gen architecture for any IP Storage network. These platforms provide the switching foundation to host the most demanding customer applications. Cisco Cloud Scale introduced a revolutionary technology called Smart Buffer in conjunction with QoS. Customers can now take advantage of these capabilities and build their IP/Ethernet-based storage networking based on their requirements with the Cisco Cloud Scale switching platforms.

Read the entire article here, Why 50% Lower Cost and 50% Improved Application Performance with a Cisco IP Storage Fabric Matters for the Real World

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.