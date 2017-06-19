Cisco: Which Will Lead in the Digital World?

Last weekend, I had the opportunity to deliver a keynote speech at the Global Software Architecture Conference, in Santa Clara, California, about digital disruption and the future of technology innovation. Today, I’ll share the key takeaways, including the complete presentation (click below).

Although Gartner’s definition of Digital Business has been around for quite some time, people find it very difficult to realize the amazing transformation happening around us. From the days of the first general purpose computer ENIAC that carried out 5000 operations/second at the cost of $5.5 million in 1946 to today’s musical greeting cards that are 1.1 million times less expensive and 800 times faster, the technology industry has come a long way in today’s IoT-centric world.

Digital business is the creation of new business designs by blurring the digital and physical worlds.

With new business and consumption models of “on-demand,” and “as-a-service” becoming more prominent, the pace of disruption is accelerating with democratized innovation. Governments in some countries are launching special programs to leverage the global innovation ecosystem. Cisco’s global innovation centers are a proof point of this corporate mindset shift.

