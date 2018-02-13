Cisco: What’s shaping cybersecurity in 2018?

This year Cisco hosted the first CISO Experience at Cisco Live Barcelona, on 29 and 30 January. The event attracted over 60 Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and other senior security leaders, who discussed the topics that are shaping cybersecurity in 2018. In this first blog of the CISO Experience series, we covered their insights on why companies need to take a more proactive approach to cybersecurity.

Imagine being locked out of your hotel room with all your belongings still inside?

Dave Justice, SVP of Global Security and Enterprise Networking Sales at Cisco, recalled a news story from December 2017, of a small hotel in Austria that was hit by ransomware not once, but four times in a year. Hackers took control of the electronic doors, and card keys simply stopped working.

To try to minimise the damage to their reputation and inconvenience to their guests, the hotel management ended up paying the ransom and has now reverted to traditional metal keys.

