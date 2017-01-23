Cisco: Welcome to the Future of Mobility, Courtesy of Cisco DNA

When it comes to visions of the future, what’s the one aspect that’s the same for anyone discussing that topic? From Gene Roddenberry to Isaac Asimov to George Jetson, the one constant is that life becomes easier the more mobile and more automated it is. Well, welcome to the future, courtesy of Cisco.

Cisco Digital Network Architecture (DNA) automates your network while specializing in its mobility. In short, it is a solution that will change the way you deploy and manage your network for the digital era. Cisco DNA is a software-driven architecture focused on automation, security, and analytics.

How does Cisco DNA make things simpler? This question is best answered by looking at the three pillars of Cisco DNA:

