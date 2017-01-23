Cisco: Welcome to the Future of Mobility, Courtesy of Cisco DNA
When it comes to visions of the future, what’s the one aspect that’s the same for anyone discussing that topic? From Gene Roddenberry to Isaac Asimov to George Jetson, the one constant is that life becomes easier the more mobile and more automated it is. Well, welcome to the future, courtesy of Cisco.
Cisco Digital Network Architecture (DNA) automates your network while specializing in its mobility. In short, it is a solution that will change the way you deploy and manage your network for the digital era. Cisco DNA is a software-driven architecture focused on automation, security, and analytics.
How does Cisco DNA make things simpler? This question is best answered by looking at the three pillars of Cisco DNA:
Read the entire article here, Welcome to the Future of Mobility, Courtesy of Cisco DNA
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
steadyPRINT Data Sheet – centralized printer administration, monitoring and reliability!
All In One Tool. Organize all tasks of your printer management centrally – intuitively and clearly structured: Management of the printer connections, driverless printing, monitoring & reporting of the complete print environment, print server reliability and migration and many more. Off er your users different options to simply and flexibly print their documents in each […]
Share this:
Monitoring and Troubleshooting Citrix Logon Issues – White Paper
steadyPRINT Quick Installation Guide – Printer Management for Virtual Desktop Environments
VMware: Modernizing your Virtualization Platform – Free Trend Brief
Simple and Granular Data Protection for Microsoft SQL Server White Paper