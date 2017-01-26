Cisco: Visibility is the new perimeter; It’s time for Cisco ISE 2.2

Visibility doesn’t just mean seeing data move within the network – it also means seeing who and what is on the network. Trends like the Internet of Things (IoT) and Enterprise Mobility – that will result in tens of billions of connected devices and users – are fundamentally changing the enterprise networking environment. Not knowing who or what is generating traffic is no longer an option.

But what’s the use of visibility without control? Companies, unable to dynamically segment their network, can’t contain lateral movement fast enough once they realize they’ve been breached. Attackers are taking advantage of this and costing organizations millions.

In an effort to help, governments and industries are stepping in so that companies follow best-practices, such as segmentation, and mandating stringent rules and regulations. But compliance using traditional segmentation methods means organizations spend approximately $4M on average yearly, on incremental expenses like IT operational costs and network downtime.

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.