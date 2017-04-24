Cisco: VGA Cables and WiFi Access as Cloud Adoption Predictors

I spend most of my time educating channel partners, most of them Value-Added Resellers (VARs) on how Cisco CloudCenter can help them help their customers with a hybrid cloud strategy. What I’ve noticed in my first year at Cisco after being part of the CliQr acquisition is that selling cloud services is very different than the traditional VAR box sale.

Instead of a large influx of capital funds that a salesperson can use to retire quarterly quota, cloud selling is much more about planting seeds in multiple accounts, some of which will grow exponentially and continue to feed revenue streams in perpetuity. That lets a VAR build relationships with lots of different people within their accounts and there’s plenty of opportunity for hardware drag and services revenue in the short term, but it’s that long term relationship a VAR is really trying to build.

In a lot of ways, understanding the state of a customer is more important with cloud sales than traditional box approaches. A company at the beginning of its cloud journey has different perspective and is more in need of a trusted advisor like you than an organization that already has a sophisticated cloud operation and is looking to tweak its strategy to boost already substantial gains.

Read the entire article here, VGA Cables and WiFi Access as Cloud Adoption Predictors

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.