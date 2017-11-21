Cisco: Verizon Partner Solutions Announces SD-WAN Managed Service Powered by Cisco Meraki

By 2020, we can expect to see a 4X cloud traffic increase, with half of connected devices being machine-to-machine and 9X more video traffic flowing across service provider networks. The blending of these dynamics leads to a sizable economic opportunity for service providers over the next decade through new services and operational savings.

Automation, effective use of clouds, software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) matter greatly to the future of big networks. As Cisco continues to innovate and reinvent the network, we are working with our service provider customers to help them adopt new digital solutions across their businesses to expand their reach and value into new markets via managed service offerings.

We are happy to share that Verizon Partner Solutions (VPS) recently announced its new Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solution powered by the Cisco Meraki® platform to virtualize hardware across the network. It is designed to help Verizon’s wholesale customers better control network operational costs and improve bandwidth efficiency, while also maintaining high levels of performance for critical applications — all without sacrificing security or data privacy.

Key features of Verizon Partner Solutions’ SD-WAN offer include:

Read the entire article here, Verizon Partner Solutions Announces SD-WAN Managed Service Powered by Cisco Meraki

Via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.