Home Applications Cisco: Verizon Partner Solutions Announces SD-WAN Managed Service Availability for its Wholesale Customers

Cisco: Verizon Partner Solutions Announces SD-WAN Managed Service Availability for its Wholesale Customers

0
Cisco: Verizon Partner Solutions Announces SD-WAN Managed Service Availability for its Wholesale Customers
0

By 2020 it is expected we will see a 4X cloud traffic increase, half of connected devices will be machine-to-machine, and 9X more video traffic flowing across service provider networks. The blending of these dynamics leads to a sizable economic opportunity for service providers over the next decade through new services and operational savings.

Automation, effective use of clouds, software-defined networking (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) matter greatly to the future of big networks. As Cisco continues to innovate and reinvent the network, we are working with our service provider customers to help them adopt new digital solutions across their businesses to expand their reach and value into new markets via managed service offerings.

We are happy to share that Verizon Partner Solutions (VPS) recently announced its new Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) solution is now available to Verizon’s wholesale customers. The SD-WAN solution, which utilizes the Cisco Meraki® platform to virtualize hardware across the network, is designed to help Verizon’s wholesale customers better control network operational costs and improve bandwidth efficiency, while also maintaining high levels of performance for critical applications — all without sacrificing security or data privacy.

Key features of Verizon Partner Solution’s SD-WAN offer include:

  • Transport independence: easy-to-configure IPsec overlay and traffic distribution over multiple paths, with built-in load balancing and automatic fail-over capability.
  • Application optimization: centralized network visibility and control, as well as quality of service and bandwidth management with traffic shaping.
  • Intelligent path control: policy-based routing, which assigns a traffic path based on source, destination or application; and dynamic path selection, which chooses a traffic path per-application based on loss, latency and jitter.
  • Secure connectivity that features intuitive, AES encryption to maintain data privacy.
  • Centralized SDN control and policy management that helps Enterprise scale efficiently

Read the entire article here, Verizon Partner Solutions Announces SD-WAN Managed Service Availability for its Wholesale Customers

Via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Management
Networking
News
Security
Cisco
Cisco

Cisco is the worldwide leader in IT that helps companies seize the opportunities of tomorrow by proving that amazing things can happen when you connect the previously unconnected.

Tell us what you think... Leave a comment below:

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
wpDiscuz

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Although performance monitoring is a critical aspect of IT operations, without a planned and well-defined monitoring strategy in place, most IT teams – large and small – find themselves caught in the trap of “too many monitoring tools”: custom in-house tools, open source tools, packaged tools, and more, that add up over time. In fact, […]

    read more
    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    Complete Guide to Understanding the Citrix Logon Process

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1511832130_maxresdefault.jpg

          Veeam Video: Data Protection for the Multi-Cloud Enterprise

          In today’s digital economy, 81% of enterprises are embracing a multi-cloud strategy to drive increased innovation, speed time to market, and optimize cost. In this era, downtime and data loss means a loss in customer confidence, damaged brand reputation, and ultimately lost revenue and competitive advantage. Veeam provides data protection across your multi-cloud environment – […]

          read more
          1511939531_maxresdefault.jpg

          Migrating from Citrix Command Center to NetScaler Management & Analytics System (MAS) – Video

          1511789164_1511789161_maxresdefault.jpg

          SQL Server 2017: World’s First Diskless Database – Video

          1512349032_maxresdefault.jpg

          NVIDIA I am AI Docuseries, Episode 1 Video : AI with the Heart of a Composer – AIVA

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video