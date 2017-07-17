Cisco UCS: The Foundational Choice for Converged Infrastructure

IDC recently released their latest data on the Converged Systems space, vendor revenue grew 4.6% YoY in calendar Q1 of this year. This is impressive considering the server market dipped moderately prior to the next wave of technology refreshes coming this summer.

Cisco UCS: It’s not a server. It’s a system.

Cisco UCS and Nexus switches anchor the industry-leading solutions in the certified reference systems & integrated infrastructure category, contributing to an estimated 64% revenue market share represented by our partnerships in VxBlock and FlexPod. Add to that the traction we’re seeing with VersaStack and FlashStack and it becomes evident that customers have chosen certified reference systems and integrated infrastructure solutions based on Cisco UCS because they deliver simplified fabric-centric architecture which provides pools of policy-based programmable infrastructure.



Unique innovation, unique benefits

Read the entire article here, The Foundational Choice for Converged Infrastructure

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.