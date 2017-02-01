Cisco UCS Management Integrations with Microsoft
Cisco and Microsoft continue their ongoing enhancements to the integrations of their operations and automation tools to help IT organizations achieve greater efficiencies.
Guest Blogger: Nithya Natesan, Technical Marketing Engineer
Cisco UCS™ was designed to help optimize IT operations. We created a broad partner ecosystem from the very beginning to leverage the advantages of our programmable infrastructure and unified APIs. The integrations we have developed with Microsoft and more than 15 other ISVs help organizations customize and extend their existing IT investments in:
- IT service management (ITSM) and IT operations management (ITOM)
- Monitoring and analysis
- Orchestration and automation
- Configuration, deployment, and compliance
- DevOps and continuous delivery
- Virtualization and storage management
Wide Range of Microsoft Integrations
Read the entire article here, Cisco UCS Management Integrations with Microsoft
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
