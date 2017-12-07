We are excited to be recognized as the leader in the worldwide x86 blade server market by IDC. This is a great milestone for Cisco UCS, especially as customers begin a technology refresh cycle based on Intel’s new Xeon Scalable Processor family to our new UCS M5 portfolio for increased performance and lower TCO.

A Systems Approach

Just over 8 years ago, Cisco introduced a system – a unified computing system. We realized a traditional approach to server design would no longer solve the IT challenges that lay ahead. Cisco UCS was designed from the ground up to deliver an easier way to deploy and manage IT infrastructure. With Cisco UCS, we created a truly programmable, fabric centric design that combines compute, network, and storage infrastructure into a single platform. This enabled IT teams to reduce management costs while accelerating the delivery of new application services. Since 2009, Cisco UCS has delivered more than 150+ world record performance benchmarks with the capability to scale to thousands of servers utilizing a simple, common management model. Our customers have become our biggest champions, helping to spread the word about Cisco UCS and providing valuable feedback on new features and capabilities. We appreciate their business and collaboration.

Continued Innovation with Cloud-Based Management

Read the entire article here, Cisco UCS is #1 in x86 Blade Servers

Via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.