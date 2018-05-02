Home Applications Cisco UCS Director Simplify Infrastructure Automation Anywhere

Cisco UCS Director Simplify Infrastructure Automation Anywhere

0
Cisco UCS Director Simplify Infrastructure Automation Anywhere
0

The latest release of UCS Director includes new functionality to enhance orchestration and make it easier to use workflows to deliver infrastructure automation across compute, network, storage and virtualization from the data center to disaster recovery, ROBO, and edge environments. It also provides an initial step for transitioning to cloud-based systems management.

Guest blogger: Anand Louis, Senior Product Manager

Simplifying Orchestration

As I explained in my recent blog, “Cisco is committed to enhancing UCS Director, our private cloud platform for Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)”. We have demonstrated our commitment with a new release of UCS Director, version 6.6. This latest update provides new enhancements that enable greater levels of simplicity and a better user experience. It includes the following new features:

  • Dynamic Input Forms: Workflow designers are able to think logically and act methodically to control the end-user experience, so the inputs that match their selections, progressively reveal fields that are relevant for their current selections.
  • Pre and post provision Workflows: Standard VM catalogs can now be configured to execute a pre-provisioning workflow as well as a post-provisioning workflow.
  • Import/Export of Workflows: The REST API enables import and export of standard and complex workflows from GitHub and other repositories.
  • Semaphore Lock: Ensures mutual exclusion of a resource via semaphore locking during workflow deployment and rollback.

The screenshot below is an example of how dynamic input forms can make it easier to design a workflow to configure a firewall

Consistent Automation Anywhere

UCS Director includes over 2,500 out-of-the-box tasks that span Cisco and multi-vendor hardware as well as converged and hyperconverged infrastructure solutions. The automated discovery, mapping, and monitoring of infrastructure topologies allows the workflows, built leveraging UCS Director out-of-the-box tasks, to be validated in real time and update existing automated services.

Working in conjunction with the Cisco Application Policy Infrastructure Controller (APIC), Cisco UCS Director builds and manages the fabric. It enables you to extend the fabric to onboard the necessary network, compute and storage resources. UCS Director bonds with APIC and Cisco UCS service profiles to ensure that all infrastructure elements are in sync with the application’s needs. End-to-end infrastructure provisioning and management supports workloads through their complete lifecycle.

The UCS Director 6.6 release supports Cisco ACI Anywhere with ACI M-Site support. This functionality provides automation via the ACI Multi-Site Controller (MSC), allowing for policy replication across DR sites, centralized policy management, centralized tenancy, and application profiles.

Read the entire article here, UCS Director: Simplify Infrastructure Automation Anywhere

Via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Cloud Computing
Data Center
Management
Monitoring
News
Security
Storage
User Management
Cisco
Cisco Cisco is the worldwide leader in IT that helps companies seize the opportunities of tomorrow by proving that amazing things can happen when you connect the previously unconnected.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Liquidware-Feature-Image

    Application Lifecycle Management with Stratusphere UX – White Paper

    Enterprises today are faced with many challenges, and among those at the top of the list is the struggle surrounding the design, deployment, management and operations that support desktop applications. The demand for applications is increasing at an exponential rate, and organizations are being forced to consider platforms beyond physical, virtual and cloud-based environments. Users […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    2018 Will Be The Year of Citrix Migration! eG Innovations and DABCC Survey Reveals Industry Trends for XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x Migration

    thumbnail_520x300_DougBrownv1

    IGEL Community Releases Free “How-To Install and Configure the IGEL Software Platform” Made Easy Book

    IGEL Technology Image

    IGELl’s Security Enhancements for Thin Clients – White Paper

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    White Paper: IT Performance Monitoring Tools – Reading Between the Lines

    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Does Deploying Citrix in the Cloud Make Performance Monitoring Easier? – White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1513816031_maxresdefault.jpg

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar Video

        Here’s the full recording of our RDM 13 webinar during which our Business Solutions Specialist France Lymburner, Business Architect Maurice Côté, and Marketing Director Max Trottier covered key RDM 13 features and functions. This video is from the fine folks at Devolutions.

        read more
        Devolutions-Feature-Image.png

        Discover Remote Desktop Manager 13 – On-Demand Webinar

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1524400324_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video How to turn on deduplication and compression in Windows Admin Center

          Understand how to turn on deduplication and compression in Windows Admin Center. For more information, visit: https://aka.ms/WindowsAdminCenterHci This video is from the fine folks at Microsoft.

          read more
          1524293824_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video How to create a three-way mirror volume in Windows Admin Center

          1524240724_maxresdefault.jpg

          Microsoft Video How to open a volume and add files in Windows Admin Center

          1524755225_hqdefault.jpg

          Citrix Synergy Preview with Nutanix

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Win big $$, visit ITBaller.com for more info!

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video