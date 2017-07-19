Cisco UCS Continues its World Record Tradition!
Today we are announcing our latest generation of UCS servers based on the Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor family and 6 industry standard world record benchmarks. Since Cisco first entered the server business, we’ve been setting records and our new M5 servers are no exception.
For details on the new Cisco UCS M5 servers, check out Satinder Sethi’s blog, watch the TechWiseTV episode, or go to www.cisco.com/go/ucs.
Using industry-standard benchmarks is a great way to compare performance. With our 6 world records, Cisco continues to show how customers can accelerate their performance and get faster time to value with UCS.
Cisco UCS World record benchmark results announced this week include:
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
