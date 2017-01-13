Cisco: Two Sides of the Same IoT Coin

When people talk about the Internet of Things (IoT), they’re often thinking about the cool new technologies involved—nano-sensors, micro-cameras, cloud computing, machine learning, analytics, blockchain, or even drones and autonomous vehicles. But as it turns out, if you try to implement IoT technology without looking first (and last!) at business processes, you will likely be doomed to failure—regardless of your cool technology or elegant solution.

I’ve spent 30 years working in technology, so when I started looking at IoT my initial instinct was to focus on developing IoT technology solutions with partners that could solve the business problems of various lines of business (LOBs). But I soon learned that this was only a half-sided approach. You actually have to look at technology and business process together.

Consider remote operations—it’s one of the fast-payback solutions I’ve identified for those just getting started with IoT, and a great way to reduce costs and improve efficiency. But implementing such a solution without a corresponding change in business process will lead to disappointing outcomes. You may have a fantastic technology tool in your plant, but you’ll also need to adjust your business processes to take advantage of the new capabilities. This might include changing how plant workers manage assets, training employees on how to use the new tool, and reinforcing the new behavior over time. Otherwise you’ll be wasting your money.

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.