Cisco: Turn the Lights On in the Data Center

Applications are one of the most important things in the data center. But they are misunderstood.

If it weren’t for applications, we wouldn’t build the data center. It’s the application that makes infrastructure and user data relevant to the business. It’s what drives business value.

The realization of this basic axiom is what has driven us to build Application Centric Infrastructure – ACI. Our primary goal is to enable the automation of policy, network-based security, and operations for applications in the data center.

The ACI technology easily provides great value in automating operations of classical networking processes.

But to unlock its full potential, you must have a good understanding of what applications are running in your data center, how they are composed, and how they are inter-dependent upon services and one another.

Read the entire article here, Turn the Lights On in the Data Center

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.