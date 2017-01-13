Cisco: Trends to Be Part of in 2017

For many people, 2016 was a year full of surprises. Not only did the world lose some of the most famous names in music and film, but the outcomes of both the EU referendum and the US presidential elections caught many of the so-called “experts” off guard.

What does this have to do with innovation? More than you might think. It shows how we live in a VUCA world (Volatile, Uncertain, Complex, and Ambiguous) more than ever before. Disruption is everywhere and the events of 2016 have shown that predicting the future is neither simple, nor reliable.

As a result, many businesses are entering 2017 with more fear than in the past. Such fear will inevitably have an impact on the way you explore and implement new innovation projects. But with some inside knowledge, you can set aside some of that fear. I recently sat down with my team to discuss the three most likely trends to emerge over the next 12 months.

As you plan for 2017, you can use our insight as guideposts.

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.