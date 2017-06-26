Cisco: Traits of Cloud Optimized Organizations
I am headed to Cisco Live in Las Vegas and I am looking forward to meeting with our partners and customers to learn more about their cloud plans and challenges.
Believe it or not, cloud has been around for at least ten years, and yet all the data points at my disposal tell us that there is room for continuous improvements since very few organizations have optimized cloud strategies in place. In other words, not many organizations have been able to define and implement their multicloud strategy to meet their objectives while extracting maximum value.
According to an IDC study, almost 70% of organizations lack advanced cloud strategies. The question is why? We decided to study a bit closer that 3% of organizations that are leading the way with optimized cloud strategies. And we did that for a couple of reasons. First, because they have been able to report greater business impact across a broad range of KPIs but more importantly also because we wanted to know what common traits they have and what capabilities enables them to get more value from their multicloud environments. We have captured many of these learnings in our Cisco Business Cloud Advisor (BCA) framework enabled by IDC.
