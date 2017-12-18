Home Applications Cisco: Towards an industry standard for benchmarking AI

Cisco: Towards an industry standard for benchmarking AI

0
Cisco: Towards an industry standard for benchmarking AI
0

After decades of struggle and disappointing results, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is finally coming into its own. Recent advances in computational power, mathematical refinements enabling the creation of much deeper neural networks, and dramatic improvements in techniques used to train machine learning systems have all combined to create applications with real practical value. IBM’s Watson beating the Jeopardy! champions, and Google DeepMind’s AlphaGo beating the highest ranked world champion Go player are two recent high-profile examples.

But what is Artificial Intelligence? In the broadest terms, AI is the attempt to create human level intelligence in machines. This is not something we’ve achieved and some argue we never will (though I wouldn’t bet against human innovation). Nevertheless, AI research has spawned many subfields like computer vision, robotics and natural language processing. Many of these fields make use of Machine Learning.

Machine Learning is easier to define. A machine learning system is one where the output or performance of the system improves as more data is given to it to process. Machine Learning systems are not programmed with specific logic like traditional computer systems. Instead, they identify relationships and patterns in the data, build a model of the problem and use the model to make predictions on new data. Contrast this with data mining which shares some techniques with machine learning but with some significant differences. Data mining uses pre-programmed techniques to identify patterns in the data in a human-directed effort to find meaningful insights. A Machine Learning system does not require either the programming or human direction to produce its output.

Artificial Intelligence is currently seeing everyday use in applications as diverse as speech recognition, sentiment analysis and language translation (natural language processing), computer vision and image recognition, autonomous vehicles and recommendation engines. It is a rapidly-growing area, being evaluated for a broad array of use cases across consumer, enterprise, and government markets.

Read the entire article here, Towards an industry standard for benchmarking AI

Via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.

tags:
Categories:
Applications
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
Development
News
Cisco
Cisco

Cisco is the worldwide leader in IT that helps companies seize the opportunities of tomorrow by proving that amazing things can happen when you connect the previously unconnected.

Share your view, leave a comment below:

Featured Resources:

Related Articles:

| LATEST FEATURED RESOURCES

White Papers

    Nakivo Logo

    21 Reasons Why NAKIVO is Better than Legacy Backup – White Paper

    Legacy backup solutions are software dinosaurs that have been developed decades ago and still use agents to protect and recover VMs. If you are still using a legacy backup solution for VM backup, there are all chances that you face some of its downsides: High maintenance cost Too much time spent on administration Recovery taking […]

    read more
    eg-innovations-feature-image

    Overcoming Performance Monitoring Tool Sprawl with a Single-Pane-of-Glass Solution – White Paper

    Lakeside Software Avatar

    Succeed with Workspace Analytics for IT – White Paper

    Veeam-Logo

    ‘All You Need to Know About Microsoft Windows Nano Server’ Veeam White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Citrix Administrator’s Guide to Citrix ICA/HDX’ White Paper

    Goliath FI

    ‘The Technical Guide to Migrating from Citrix 6.5 to 7.x and Replacing EdgeSight’ White Paper

    View All White Papers >>

    Downloads

      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault VM Backup and Recovery: end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management

      Commvault’s ability to provide end-to-end VM backup, recovery and cloud management creates a significantly better way to build, protect and optimize VMs throughout their lifecycle. Our best-in-class software for VM backup, recovery and cloud management delivers a number of significant benefits, including: VM recovery with live recovery options; backup to and in the cloud; custom-fit […]

      read more
      CommVault Logo

      Download Commvault Data Platform: enterprise-wide data protection and management

      Nakivo Logo

      Download ‘NAKIVO Backup & Replication for VMware, Hyper-V, and AWS EC2’ Full-Featured Free Trial

      deviceTRUST-Logo

      Download deviceTRUST Dynamic context awareness for Citrix

      Nakivo Logo

      Download NAKIVO Free VM Backup and Replication for VMware & Hyper-V

      eg-innovations-feature-image

      FREE eG Enterprise Logon Simulator for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop

      View All Downloads >>

      On-Demand Webinars

        1510832834_maxresdefault.jpg

        How to Prevent Cyber Attacks – A On-Demand Webinar on Enterprise Cyber Security

        Watch the following video detailing how to prevent cyber attacks.  This is a webinar on enterprise cyber security. This video is from the fine folks at ManageEngine

        read more
        1509495610_maxresdefault.jpg

        Architecting for today’s desktop environments – FSLogix On-Demand Webinar

        1508466729_maxresdefault.jpg

        The IGEL Platform Explained by Douglas Brown – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Proactive Management of Citrix End User Experience in a Hybrid IT Environment – On-Demand Webinar

        Citrix Ready Feature Image

        Citrix Ready On-Demand Webinar with Bitdefender

        1504212067_hqdefault.jpg

        Asset management made easy with ServiceDesk Plus – On-Demand Webinar

        View All On-Demand Webinars >>

        Latest Videos

          1513331226_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS re:Invent 2017: How We Built a Mission-Critical, Serverless File Processing Pipe

          In this session, principal architect Mike Broadway describes how HomeAway built a high-throughput, scalable pipeline for manipulating, storing, and serving hundreds of image files every second with Lambda, Amazon S3, DynamoDB, and Amazon SNS. He also shares best practices and lessons learned as they scaled their mission-critical On Demand Image Service (ODIS) system into production. […]

          read more
          1513342800_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS re:Invent 2017 Video: Taking Serverless to the Edge

          1513279207_hqdefault.jpg

          AWS re:Invent 2017 Video: Introduction to Deep Learning

          1513517488_maxresdefault.jpg

          AWS Video: Scripps Network Interactive Uses VMware Cloud on AWS to Run Mission Critical Workloads

          Views All IT News on DABCC.com
          Views All IT Videos on DABCC.com
          Register Today for Disrupt End User Computing Forum 2018

          Visit Our Sponsors

          Close

          Share this video