Cisco: Towards an industry standard for benchmarking AI

After decades of struggle and disappointing results, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is finally coming into its own. Recent advances in computational power, mathematical refinements enabling the creation of much deeper neural networks, and dramatic improvements in techniques used to train machine learning systems have all combined to create applications with real practical value. IBM’s Watson beating the Jeopardy! champions, and Google DeepMind’s AlphaGo beating the highest ranked world champion Go player are two recent high-profile examples.

But what is Artificial Intelligence? In the broadest terms, AI is the attempt to create human level intelligence in machines. This is not something we’ve achieved and some argue we never will (though I wouldn’t bet against human innovation). Nevertheless, AI research has spawned many subfields like computer vision, robotics and natural language processing. Many of these fields make use of Machine Learning.

Machine Learning is easier to define. A machine learning system is one where the output or performance of the system improves as more data is given to it to process. Machine Learning systems are not programmed with specific logic like traditional computer systems. Instead, they identify relationships and patterns in the data, build a model of the problem and use the model to make predictions on new data. Contrast this with data mining which shares some techniques with machine learning but with some significant differences. Data mining uses pre-programmed techniques to identify patterns in the data in a human-directed effort to find meaningful insights. A Machine Learning system does not require either the programming or human direction to produce its output.

Artificial Intelligence is currently seeing everyday use in applications as diverse as speech recognition, sentiment analysis and language translation (natural language processing), computer vision and image recognition, autonomous vehicles and recommendation engines. It is a rapidly-growing area, being evaluated for a broad array of use cases across consumer, enterprise, and government markets.

