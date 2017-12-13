Cisco: Top 5 Predictions for Reshaping Value in 2018 and Beyond

Welcome to 2018. My predictions consider what’s happening in technology — and how technology is changing society and business.

1. The Internet of Trust Takes Center Stage

By 2020, up to 50 billion devices will connect to the Internet of Things (IoT), generating data and analytics in support of automated and policy-based decisions. These business decisions will become immensely important, shifting the conversation from, “Is the data secure?” to “Is the data correct?”

It’s this nuance—the Internet of Trust—that will enable tremendous gains in IoT in 2018.

Part of the Internet of Trust, blockchain technology will boost IoT in the financial services industry by inherently resisting data corruption. And in global supply chains, organizations will increase traceability, while reducing the import of counterfeit and pirated goods.

The blockchain market size is expected to grow from USD 210.2 million in 2016 to USD 2,312.5 million by 2021.

Defense giant Lockheed Martin has begun to integrate blockchain technology into its supply chain risk management. They’re the first U.S. defense contractor to incorporate blockchain into its developmental processes.

