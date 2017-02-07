Cisco: Today’s Teams Need New Tools

As Gartner puts it “The journey to digital business is a team sport.” The days when people worked heads-down in cubes by themselves is quickly giving way to a more interactive business world. Teamwork is more relevant – and prevalent – than ever before. And it extends beyond employees and the walls of the organization to partners, customers, and more.

This is one place where executives and employees agree. Digital technology makes the difference. In fact, 88% of CEOs believe digital technologies are creating high value in operational efficiency. Meanwhile, 91% of employees believe digital technology can transform the way they work for the better.

So how do you find the right technology to support that shift? First, it’s important to find out two things:

#1. What do people need? Harvard Business Review Analytic Services (HBRAS) recently asked executives to identify the top aspects of collaboration that support business success. The top three responses were effective team communication (72%); collaborating with partners, customers, and experts (68%); and the ability to find experts and information quickly (56%).

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.