Cisco: Three Ways to Make Virtual Connections Count for Business and the Planet

Since the introduction of Cisco Telepresence in October 2006, Cisco has studied how the use of our technology impacts corporate travel. The early days were exciting; Cisco set our first travel reduction goal in 2006! Reducing travel via collaboration technologies had benefits for our business (cost reduction, productivity improvement), employees (work-life balance) and the planet (greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions).

Execution, however, invariably focused on travel reduction. The recurring savings from less travel recouped the upfront investment for telepresence systems, so less travel was the metric that mattered. However, harnessing the full benefits of this technology is complicated and requires looking beyond travel reduction.

Cisco and CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project) have partnered to explore how to implement a virtual collaboration platform that maximizes this broad range of benefits. CDP will be expanding their use of collaboration technologies, using substantially more Cisco Telepresence in addition to their longtime use of Cisco WebEx.

