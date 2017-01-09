Cisco: Three key factors for making your VDI project a success in 2017
The end of the year is usually a time when we reflect on what we’ve accomplished in the past 12 months and set goals for the upcoming year. One resolution that should be easier to cross off your list in 2017 is to bring new life to your VDI projects.
VDI, or more broadly desktop and application virtualization, is a well-established technology by now and constitutes an important pillar for delivering on the promise of a digital workplace as part of an organization’s overall digital business transformation.
In order to be successful in delivering a VDI solution that will delight your end users while reducing the burden on your IT staff you should concentrate on 3 key factors:
- Reduce overall complexity
- Simplify management
- Improve application availability
Cisco HyperFlex VDI for Citrix delivers on these key elements by providing an adaptive infrastructure for your VDI deployments. Together, Cisco and Citrix deliver simplified management and agility through a fully certified solution that can scale as you grow.
Logical view of Cisco HyperFlex VDI for Citrix
Read the entire article here, Three key factors for making your VDI project a success in 2017
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.

