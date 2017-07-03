Cisco: There is No “I” in Cloud

Reflecting on Cisco Live Las Vegas 2017, I’m even more excited about Cisco’s role in shaping the digital business of the future. Customers are also excited and want to know what that means for cloud. From the keynote, to the World of Solutions show floor, even at the coffee carts —“digital business” and “cloud” were hand-in-hand in almost every conversation. Multicloud was also a big topic. Chuck said it best when he half-jokingly asked in his keynote, “How many of you use ONE cloud?” <Audible groans and chuckles from the audience>.

Our customers get it. We don’t need to convince them that it’s a multicloud world — we need to help them do more. But the biggest challenge is no longer getting to the cloud; it’s navigating and leveraging the many clouds and many vendors that make up a multicloud environment. Now more than ever, they know Cisco can help.

Over the five-day conference, we had over 150 sessions, technology tracks, exhibits, and showcases featuring Cisco’s cloud solutions.

