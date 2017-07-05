Cisco: The Truth is Out There
Unidentified Flying Objects, or unexplained aerial observations, have been reported throughout history.
The term ‘flying saucer’ wasn’t coined until 1947, when an amateur pilot in the US was misquoted in the press when he claimed he saw nine crescent-shaped objects flying through the air like “saucers skipping on water”.
Our fascination with UFOs and the existence of extra-terrestrial life goes back much further. From the tantalising carvings of‘spacemen’ made by the Maya, to the mysterious Nasca Lines of Peru, there are a number of ancient sites that some suggest prove our ancestors had close encounters with aliens.
Whether or not you believe in the existence of aliens and UFOs, there’s a more recent technology phenomenon that tends to evoke just as many myths and debate: the cloud.
Why would cloud computing be such a source of mystery and debate you may ask?
Read the entire article here, The Truth is Out There
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
