Cisco: The Transformation of the Cybersecurity Workforce

When the commercial internet was young, IT structure was relatively simple. Today, though, growing complexity is one of IT’s biggest security challenges. The more complex the system, the greater the attack surface. It is much easier now to hide multi-pronged attacks in different layers and parts of the IT infrastructure. Virtual machines, BYOD, “-aaS” environments, hyper-connectivity, automation and professional cybercriminals have created an onslaught of vulnerabilities that yesterday’s cybersecurity cannot address. Organizations need a multi-pronged security approach, and this is best accomplished in the context of teams.

Teamwork: what cybersecurity needs now

Cybersecurity jobs have seen a growth spurt that is reflected in the new federal NICE Cybersecurity Workforce Framework (NCWF) due to its new recommended roles and responsibilities. One of the big takeaways from this latest model is the need for teams. Cybersecurity is much too big a task now for just one lone defender.

These jobs are growing three times faster right now than IT jobs in general, and 12 times faster than the overall job market. In a 10-year period, cybersecurity jobs grew 74 percent. That growth continues to accelerate.

Read the entire article here, The Transformation of the Cybersecurity Workforce

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.