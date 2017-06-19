Cisco: The Time for HCI Compromise is Over

Hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI) – it’s a bit of a mouthful but the truth is it’s not half as complicated as it sounds.

While the concept has only been mainstream for a few years, HCI is the fastest-growing segment of the market for integrated systems.

In fact, Gartner predicts it will grow from a niche industry in 2012 to a $5 billion industry by 2019[i], while a recent ESG Lab report states that 85% of businesses currently use, or are planning to use, HCI solutions.

That said, I believe HCI will become mainstream in the Australian and New Zealand (ANZ) market a lot sooner than the rest of the world. From IP telephony to cloud, the ANZ market has always lead the way in technology adoption. And as I’ll discuss below, Cisco HyperFlex is primed to lead the way in the HCI market.

But first, what is HCI and Cisco HyperFlex?

HCI, in a nutshell, is the latest evolution in delivering data centre infrastructure. It’s flexible, simpler to manage and was introduced to leverage the economic benefits of software-defined storage.

