Cisco: The Solution Capacity Management Has Been Waiting For

Operations Managers are very familiar with all the reasons their appliance-based networking infrastructure needs to be reconsidered—they live the problem constantly, day in and day out. Speed is the key driver urging them to find alternate ways to deploy new network functions and services—the traditional model of appliance-based network hardware simply does not allow for fast updates or service rollout. Other problematic aspects of this old model include overhead costs, specialized skill sets required by dedicated hardware appliances, underutilization of existing appliances, and the cost-prohibitive nature of high availability with network appliances. Operations personnel are looking for more flexible and cost-effective ways to keep pace.

By virtualizing network functions, operations teams can keep pace with demand, spinning up virtualized instances to support new server and application requirements, reducing deployment time from weeks to hours or even minutes. Moving to a virtualized infrastructure model such as Cisco’s Network Function Virtualization Infrastructure, or NFVi, isn’t really a question of “should” or “could” for operations managers—it’s a question of “when” and “how soon”? The trend toward virtualized network functions has reached critical mass.

To solve for the problems of speed, scalability, and flexibility brought on by the break-neck pace of server and application demands, Network Operations Managers are looking to Cisco’s NFVi to be a silver bullet, and in many ways it is. Virtualized networking functions help customers break out of the outdated model of appliance-based networking hardware.

Read the entire article here, The Solution Capacity Management Has Been Waiting For

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.