Cisco: The Reality of Multivendor IT Support
Imagine you’re the IT director of a global bank. You recently implemented a variety of digital solutions: virtualization, IoT, data analytics. You get the picture. Your company is under pressure to compete and deliver experiences to increasingly demanding tech-savvy customers, and IT is on the hook for making it work seamlessly. Never mind the complexity and the 10-20 vendors you now have to manage.
One day it all comes crashing down. Panic sets in. Was it a bug in the software from vendor A? Is something wrong with your data analytics platform from vendor B? The unthinkable: could it be a cyber-attack? How do you begin to narrow down where or what the problem is? Which vendor do you call? If it’s an interoperability issue, how do they troubleshoot across vendors? And while you’re thinking through this, the bank is losing almost 3 million dollars an hour in downtime alone.
Read the entire article here, The Reality of Multivendor IT Support
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
