Cisco: The Path to IoT Starts with One Small Step

As we look to the future, it’s easy to imagine how the Internet of Things (IoT) might transform the world. But it would be a mistake to try to start with a huge world-transforming implementation.

As I’ve already discussed in my recipe for IoT success, IoT is a multi-year journey, not a one-time event. You need to make sure the first step on that journey is successful—or it will be a very short journey indeed.

That is why, like a farmer trying to rush his harvest to market, you should start by picking the low-hanging fruit—the quick wins that can pave the way to more ambitious projects.

Think of your first IoT project as a proving ground. To ensure success, you’ll need to manage costs and reduce risks. Identify a small IoT project that solves a worthwhile problem in one plant, store, or refinery to demonstrate that IoT can make a significant impact in your organization. For example, Cisco deployed a network of 1500 sensors and energy analytics capabilities in just one manufacturing plant in Malaysia. By identifying and replacing inefficient equipment, we were able to reduce overall energy consumption in that one plant by 15 to 20 percent. That success provided the impetus to go further. The team is now pushing toward 30 percent energy savings and expanding the energy-cutting improvements to more than 20 other factories across the globe.

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.