Cisco: The Network’s Role in Securing the IoT

Over the past few weeks, I’ve blogged about the importance of having a holistic security strategy for the Internet of Things (IoT). Now is the time to really amp up security and privacy by design at the endpoint device level. Everyone has a role to play.

We know that enterprises are struggling to secure their networks. Immediately, the network can provide device segmentation and isolation to help customers manage the risk of vulnerability, whether it be in IoT or traditional IT. But in addition to what we can do now, we must embark upon a holistic approach to this problem. Customers must demand more of their technology vendors. Manufacturers should establish and adhere to baseline security requirements. Developers should be trained to design with security and privacy in mind. Even venture capitalists should play a role by asking hard questions about security, privacy and data protection before funding start up projects. As an industry, we need to form a common vocabulary that will enable buyers to compare products side-by-side from a security point of view. Similarly to nutritional labels for food, without common terms, comparisons are extremely difficult.

Cisco has a role to play too. We are working on standards that will enable manufacturers to describe communications an IoT device is supposed to have. We are also working on standards to improve how a device can be brought online through a secure zero-touch approach. These are both examples that focus on scale, as a core problem of securely managing a network full of IoT devices, while acknowledging that the ‘things’ themselves will never completely protect themselves. It is this balance – where the network enables secure, efficient IoT adoption – is where Cisco is focused.

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.