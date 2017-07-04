Cisco: The Network. Intuitive. Getting there fast

Welcome to the second installment of the #CiscoChat podcast. In our inaugural episode, we talked migrating legacy machine-to-machine networks to IP networks. This episode, we’re speeding into the new era of networking — from old, clunky solutions that hold back the business to agile, innovative networks that give IT (and the larger organization) an edge.

Get ready to meet the modern network: the intuitive network. Download the episode on SoundCloud or listen here now.

In this podcast, Gary Davis, Cisco Solutions Architect, and Vijeev Verma, Director of Cisco Services will discuss the big picture of current network trends before focusing in on how IT can make a speedy jump to an improved, more intuitive network. They’ll provide detailed answers to many of your pressing questions, including:

What can a truly “innovative” network do for an IT department?

How can IT make progress toward a new network solution? And what are the options?

Are there any risks to implementing and operating an unfamiliar network? What are they and how can they be addressed?

Read the entire article here, The Network. Intuitive. Getting there fast.

