Cisco: The Network for the Next Billion Devices: Cisco DNA Meets IoT

Last week we announced a major evolution to the Cisco Digital Network Architecture (DNA). It introduces a new era of networking, that brings intent-based management solutions and services to businesses. It protects networks like never before, makes them more flexible and responsive, and turns network traffic data into actionable business insights. It’s the biggest upgrade to networking we’ve ever shipped.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is one of the drivers for this new era of networking. The proliferation of hundreds of millions – soon to be billions – of connected devices demands a network that can manage this scale, and adapt to the changing environment. The growth in IoT is, in turn, driven by business opportunities, as the data generated by these connected devices can be applied to measurable business results.

Our goal is to streamline the path from connecting things to deriving business value for our customers. This requires the automated management of millions or billions of devices, and unlocking data at a scale that’s never been achieved before.

