Cisco: The Need for More Intuitive Computing

For over 30 years, Cisco has built the fundamental technology that has driven the rise and growth of the internet. New industries, new companies, new jobs and new experiences have resulted from technologies that have become a seamless part of our lives, and I’m incredibly proud of our contribution to these advancements.

All of this innovation has led us to an age of exponential expansiveness. When I think about the future we’re moving towards, I believe this transition will result in incredible value and endless possibilities for our customers, but we have to overcome some real complexity and fundamental challenges before we can take the next big leap.

We have a long history of making significant transitions at scale. The most important thing we’ve learned is that with every transition, we must rethink everything we do. We see a tremendous opportunity to apply the latest technology innovations — from machine learning to artificial intelligence to advanced analytics — to the way we operate and define the network.

