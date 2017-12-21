Cisco: The Momentum of Cisco’s Software Defined-Access Continues

As networks grow, so does the complexity that comes with adding new applications and on-boarding new devices—including IoT—all while delivering a more secure network. Add to that challenge the drive to transform the network to deliver new innovative services and applications while providing the best experience for your customers.

Read on, because Cisco has the solution.

Built on the principles of Cisco’s Digital Network Architecture (DNA), Software Defined-Access (SD-Access) provides automated end-to-end segmentation to separate user, device and application traffic without redesigning the network. SD-Access automates user access policy so organizations can make sure the right policies are established for any user or device with any application across the network. This is accomplished with a single network fabric across LAN and WLAN. Pairing the two creates a consistent user experience anywhere without compromising on security.

Now available for customers, SD-Access takes the complexity and the stress out of your growing network. Don’t just take our word for it. The engineers at Network Test Inc., an independent testing lab, has put SD-Access through a series of tests in their recent report. Take a look and see how Cisco SD-Access rates in providing a simpler yet more powerful approach to enterprise networking.

After you’re done reading how well we did, take a look at the new Cisco DNA ROI Calculator. The Cisco DNA ROI Calculator allows users to review and modify eight different use cases in order to get a better understanding of the operational ROI associated with SD-Access and Cisco DNA. This tool provides an excellent starting point to understand the dramatic operational saving enabled by the automation and assurance provided by Cisco DNA Center and SD-Access.

Read the entire article here, The Momentum of Cisco’s Software Defined-Access Continues

