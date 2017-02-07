Cisco: The Hidden Danger of Uninvestigated Threats

Responding to security threats requires time, talent and money — resources that most security professionals would agree are in seemingly short supply. As discussed in the Cisco 2017 Annual Cybersecurity Report (ACR), security teams seek out strategies such as automated security solutions or cloud-based tools to overcome these resource constraints.

Effective security requires automation and the need is urgent. As uncovered in the 2017 Security Capabilities Benchmark Study (explored in-depth in the ACR), resource challenges can significantly impact an organization’s ability to investigate and remediate threats. According to benchmark study respondents, their security teams can only investigate 56 percent of the security threats they receive daily – leaving 44 percent of alerts, or nearly half, unexplored.

What’s worrisome is what’s hiding in the unchecked alerts. Do they point to low-level threats? Or are they indicating more dangerous threats that could result in a network outage or a ransomware incident? It only takes one incident to realize that 56 percent is not acceptable when your business is on the line.

