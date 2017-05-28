Cisco: The Brains Behind the Beauty: Cisco Spark Board Technology

We couldn’t be more proud that the Cisco Spark Board has taken home the “Best of the Best” Red Dot Award. As product designer Torkel Mellingen discussed in his recent post, this award is a clear indicator that we’ve delivered on the promise we sought to make – a well-designed product that users would love to use. Great design is more than skin deep though. A well-designed product isn’t just about how it looks; it is also about how it feels to use it.

To achieve the amazing user experience you get with Cisco Spark Board required us to invest in a lot of technology that you cannot see directly. In many ways, this tech is the brains behind the beauty. There are three technologies that I’d like to call out which make the experience possible: voice track, space binding, and wireless sharing.

Voice Tracking

In traditional video-conferencing systems, high-quality audio is provided through puck microphones installed on the tables or by ceiling-mounted microphones. Both options significantly increase the cost and effort required to bring great collaboration technology everywhere. To combat this, we wanted to find a way to deliver great audio without any external microphones. This may sound simple, but technically it’s very challenging to solve. This means that all microphones are embedded within the device, yet must pick up the voices that matter (and drown out the sounds that don’t) regardless of where they are in the room.

Read the entire article here, The Brains Behind the Beauty: Cisco Spark Board Technology

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.