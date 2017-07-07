Cisco: The Best OpenSource Solution for Microservices Networking – Part 2
In my previous post, we talked about the complexity that Containers can bring to the network and what that means to different roles within an organisation.
We also introduced Contiv in this context and touched on its high-level architecture.
In this post, we aim to get a big more into detail… 🙂
So let’s begin…
Contiv Architecture
Contiv is made of a master node and an agent that runs on every host of your server farm:
Contiv’s support for clustered deployments
The master node(s) offer tools to manipulate Contiv objects. It is called Netmaster and implements CRUD (create, read, update, delete) operations using a REST interface. It is expected to be used by infra/ops teams and offers RBAC (role based access control).
Read the entire article here, The Best OpenSource Solution for Microservices Networking – Part 2
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
