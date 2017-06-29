Cisco: The Best OpenSource Solution for Microservices Networking – Part 1

There is a big (justified) hype around containers and microservices. Indeed, many people speak about the subject but few have implemented a real project. There is also a lot of excellent resources on the web, so there is no need for my additional contribution there.

I just want to offer my few readers another proof that a great solution exists for containers networking, and it works well.

Its name is Contiv and you will find evidence in this post and pointers to resources and tutorials.

I will explain it in very basic terms, as I did for Cisco ACI, here and here, because I’m not talking to network specialists (you know I’m not either) but to software developers and designers. Most of the content here is reused from my sessions at Codemotion 2017 in Rome and Amsterdam.

In this first part, we are looking to introduce the concept and what challenges it addresses and in a post soon-to-come, we will take a deeper dive.

Containers Networking

Read the entire article here, The Best OpenSource Solution for Microservices Networking – Part 1

