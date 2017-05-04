Cisco: The Benefits of Living on the HyperFlex Edge

The number and type of things connecting and communicating through the Internet increases every day. Business growth and success favors those who fully embrace IT innovation and create improved digital experiences for customers.

Look at the retail industry, where they are driving consumers’ toward the Omni-channel shopping experience. Retail understands that people use social media, online reviews and comparison shopping sites before they buy. And given their access to online or mobile store apps and traditional brick-and-mortar locations, retail stores need to ensure they connect with those users at every point, in a way that’s fast, reliable, and secure.

Ubiquitous connectivity and on-demand services are only going to grow. That means that retails will be competing in these environments and will require modern networking capabilities and distributed compute fabric that can provide the flexibility, availability and security to accompany those demands.

Read the entire article here, The Benefits of Living on the HyperFlex Edge

