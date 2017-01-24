Cisco: The Apparent ‘Cloud Security Paradox’

It is all about security, isn’t it? Take every other customer survey and ‘security’ bubbles up at the very top of most respondents’ concerns. One of the latest data points I can share is part of an IDC cloud study in which security was cited as an important concern. In fact, 48% of respondents are characterizing security as an important inhibitor to cloud deployments (if you want to learn more about the study you can find the details in my previous blog).

Security Versus Risk Management

As always, under the word ‘security’ most organizations we talk to include a lot more than just security. In fact, if you begin to discuss the topic, additional connotations do surface including and not limited to industry or state laws and regulations such as data sovereignty. Other organizations are quite concerned about data privacy and data leak protection. It would appear that cloud can only amplify these concerns while increasing complexity. And the scope goes well beyond the cloud to include edge and IoT solutions, which dramatically expand the ‘attack surface’ and overall risk.

Read the entire article here, The Apparent ‘Cloud Security Paradox’

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.