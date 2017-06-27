Cisco: Tetration Open Platform Enables Strong Partner Ecosystem

It was just one year ago that Cisco announced Tetration Analytics, an open platform that provides data center visibility at a level that’s never been achieved before, and at a scale never possible before. Tetration Analytics collects data in real-time using software and hardware sensors, analyzes the data with advanced analytics, and delivers information critical for data center operations by providing actionable insights in real-time, through easy to understand visuals.

Earlier this year, we announced new software that automates policy enforcement, enabling organizations to build secure environments for their business. With the open APIs included in this release, customers and ecosystem partners got the ability to write their own applications that access data stored on the platform. Cisco continues its tradition of open ecosystems, around our open platforms, by working with companies to build applications and integrations with their solutions.

And over the past year, we have collaborated to build ecosystem momentum with a wide variety of technology partner solutions. The choice and flexibility to leverage a full-fledged open APIs, publish-subscribe Kafka messaging system, and ability to run data-processing apps on the Tetration platform, have enabled a strong 12 ecosystem partners to build a broad set of new use cases for our customers.

