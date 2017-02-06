Cisco: Ten Predictions on How Innovation Will Disrupt Business and Culture in 2017

1. Companies will disrupt themselves to survive the digital age

To survive relentless market disruptions ignited by the digital economy, established companies in every industry sector will have to massively disrupt their own cultures and employees. In-company “activists” will provoke their own innovation disruptions companywide. This means companies will increasingly return to their startup roots by reviving an entrepreneurial environment of urgency, flexibility, agility and bold creativity.

2. The pace of change will force businesses to create game-changing solutions rather than incremental improvements

Mass digitization, fueled by Internet of Things technology, is the most powerful market transition since the Internet itself, and pundits often hail it as the Fourth Industrial Revolution. New business models can pop up like Pokemon GO from anywhere without warning, trail blaze new markets and dismantle household brands in the process. The digital economy is forcing big companies to rapidly reinvent themselves, and tap into new reservoirs of their own talent to unleash that next billion-dollar idea. Slow, incremental improvements to core solutions or services are a sure-fire path to the dinosaur wasteland.

3. Smart companies will recognize that innovation can come from anywhere

