Cisco: Staying Ahead of the Evolving Threat – Announcing the Cisco 2017 Annual Cybersecurity Report

I’m proud to announce the Cisco 2017 Annual Cybersecurity Report (ACR) available for download today. Now in its 10th year, this report delivers analysis on the evolving threats and trends from 2016, insights from a survey of more than 2900 security professionals worldwide, as well as guidance on how to be more secure in 2017 and beyond. David Ulevitch, head of Cisco’s Security Business Group, and I share report highlights in this video.

Organizations are learning first-hand about the devastating impact that a security breach can have: operational disruption, lost customers, missed opportunity, a hit to their brand reputation, and in some cases, declining revenue. Malicious actors are taking advantage of expanding attack surfaces and evolving tactics to keep their windows of opportunity open. When they succeed, CSOs tell us, the results are apparent, quantifiable, and costly.

The Expanding Attack Surface

Digital traffic continues to increase as we sprint into the Zettabyte Era, with global annual totals projected to triple in three years. By 2020, wireless and mobile device traffic will account for two-thirds of total global IP traffic. Average broadband speeds are on pace to nearly double between 2015 and 2020.

Read the entire article here, Staying Ahead of the Evolving Threat – Announcing the Cisco 2017 Annual Cybersecurity Report

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.