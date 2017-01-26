Cisco Spark Board, Powered by NVIDIA Jetson, Takes Teamwork to New Heights

Whether across the room or across the ocean, collaboration just got a whole lot easier with today’s launch of the Cisco Spark Board, a 4K, all-in-one device that enables screen sharing, interactive whiteboarding and video conferencing.

The Cisco Spark Board, which comes in 55- and 70-inch models, allows teams to get things done fast, in deeper ways than ever imagined, regardless of where they’re located.

Its broad capabilities are powered by the NVIDIA Jetson TX1 visual and AI computing platform, which is also used for sophisticated robots and drones. Jetson includes the latest technology for deep learning, computer vision, GPU computing, graphics and image processing, making it ideal for AI computing on embedded devices.

Collaboration Made Easy

When a presenter using the Cisco Spark Board writes or draws, that information instantaneously appears on any connected Cisco Spark Board, PC or mobile device, including tablets and phones. The experience looks and feels natural, thanks to NVIDIA DirectStylus technology. Its extremely low pen-to-ink latency means there’s virtually no lag between what’s written on the Cisco Spark Board and what viewers see on their remote screens or mobile devices.

