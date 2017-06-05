I pay for Netflix every month, along with almost 100 million other binge-watchers. I also pay monthly for Spotify, Amazon Prime, Dropbox, iCloud, and Google Drive. My life-as-a-service is incredibly convenient, and that’s just for cloud-based services. I have friends that pay monthly for their iPhones, including the hardware. And a couple of them have traded the hassle of car ownership for a monthly ZipCar fee that includes miles, gas, insurance, and parking.

In business, SMBs are way ahead of the curve paying for monthly cloud services. One of the vendors I work with uses more than a dozen as-a-service tools, from cyber security to video production to accounting software. The benefits of this new way of working are clear: You can start using these tools immediately without tying up cash. Speed is a competitive advantage.

We had speed in mind when we were designing the Cisco Spark Board, but we were thinking about productivity, not purchasing. We designed it to help teams get more done, faster. I like the way the team at Signa Group in Austria talks about Cisco Spark and the Cisco Spark Board:

Read the entire article here, Cisco Spark Board on Demand

via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.