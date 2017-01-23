Cisco: Solid State Speed – Cisco and Intel Publish World Record Performance for Big Data Systems
Cisco continues to lead the industry in performance for Big Data systems, this time smashing the previous TPCx-HS benchmark world record by over 14% while simultaneously reducing cost by 5%.
The TPC developed the TPCx-HS benchmark several years ago as Big Data systems grew from a curiosity to one of the fastest growing segments in IT. This industry-standard benchmark evaluates both raw performance and cost. It is a vendor-neutral way to evaluate the performance and price-to-performance ratio of different solutions.
At the 3-TB scale factor, Cisco’s new benchmark configuration achieves 13.47 HSph and US$41,830.67 / HSph. This is a 14.5% increase in performance over the previous record and a 5% improvement in price-performance.
These results leverage the architecture, scalability, and performance of the Cisco UCS Integrated Infrastructure for Big Data and Analytics. Working with our strategic partners, Intel and Cloudera, we addressed the three primary sources of performance bottlenecks: networking, I/O bandwidth and processing power:
- We upgraded to the latest generation of Cisco UCS fabric interconnects, increasing the bandwidth from 10 Gbps to 40 Gbps
- We replaced traditional spinning disks with state-of-the-art Solid State Disks (SSDs) from Intel
- We incorporated the latest generation of Intel Xeon processors
Read the entire article here, Solid State Speed. Cisco and Intel Publish World Record Performance for Big Data Systems
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
