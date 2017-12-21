Cisco: Six Contact Center Predictions for 2018

2017 has been a terrific year for Cisco’s contact center business. We’ve held number-one market share in North America for four straight quarters. And as Synergy reports, we had nearly 20 points higher share than our nearest competitor in the most recent quarter.But we never rest. We’re always looking to the future. Here are six things we foresee for the customer care industry in 2018.

1. Informal customer care will increase.

Many businesses need to provide care, but not necessarily from a formal contact center. This includes small and midsize companies, but also teams within larger organizations. And the care can be for internal or external “customers.” For example, a marketing team might support sales on seasonal promotions. Or product developers could answer non time-critical questions from consumers. Persistent messaging is foundational to this type of care, whether to a customer or fellow employee.

Cisco introduced Cisco Spark Care to help businesses provide less-formal care. Built on Cisco Spark, it provides integrated administration and enterprise-class security.

2. The machines will rise. (But don’t be afraid.)

If you’ve been paying attention, the increased emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI) shouldn’t surprise you. AI can drive automated care via chatbots and the like. The interactions can be surprisingly natural. So much so that you’ve probably already chatted with a bot without realizing it.Bots are like IVRs, however. Employ them when they add value to the customer, not just to cut operational costs. It’s important to properly scope your bots. “Smarter” bots require more training and must typically address a narrower range of topics. Also, bots must seamlessly escalate to live support. This is one reason why Cisco predicts call volumes won’t drop much in the emerging age of bots.

Cisco Spark’s Care Assistant leverages AI and human experts. If the AI recognizes a question, it provides an answer. If it doesn’t, it escalates the query to people. Cisco is also acquiring MindMeld to power the next generation of automated conversations.

Via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.