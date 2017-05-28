Cisco: Simplify Systems Management at Scale with Cisco UCS Central

The new release of Cisco UCS Central Software makes it easier for you to manage a wide range of environments at scale, even if the servers are in different corners of the globe. It incorporates significant enhancements to automate and simplify routine tasks, enhance consistency, and reduce risk.

We developed Cisco UCS Central Software to support large scale, distributed server environments of up to 10,000 Cisco UCS B-Series, C-Series, S-Series servers and Cisco HyperFlex hyperconverged systems. Generally when you increase the scale of something, it also increases the complexity. For the past two years we have been enhancing UCS Central with the goal of making it far easier to manage large-scale, diverse environments. The new 2.0 version of UCS Central continues that progress and makes it easier than ever to reap the benefits for customers who are new to Cisco UCS as well as those that already have UCS but haven’t yet taken full advantage of everything that UCS Central offers.

More Than a Global Dashboard

