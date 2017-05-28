Cisco: Simplify Systems Management at Scale with Cisco UCS Central
The new release of Cisco UCS Central Software makes it easier for you to manage a wide range of environments at scale, even if the servers are in different corners of the globe. It incorporates significant enhancements to automate and simplify routine tasks, enhance consistency, and reduce risk.
We developed Cisco UCS Central Software to support large scale, distributed server environments of up to 10,000 Cisco UCS B-Series, C-Series, S-Series servers and Cisco HyperFlex hyperconverged systems. Generally when you increase the scale of something, it also increases the complexity. For the past two years we have been enhancing UCS Central with the goal of making it far easier to manage large-scale, diverse environments. The new 2.0 version of UCS Central continues that progress and makes it easier than ever to reap the benefits for customers who are new to Cisco UCS as well as those that already have UCS but haven’t yet taken full advantage of everything that UCS Central offers.
More Than a Global Dashboard
Read the entire article here, Simplify Systems Management at Scale with Cisco UCS Central
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
Follow @DABCC Follow @douglasabrown
White Papers
Top 7 Challenges Migrating to the Cloud White Paper
Moving mission-critical workloads to the cloud delivers a range of compelling business benefits, including increased agility, pay-as-you-go cost structures, and the ability to leverage the provider’s system administration experts to keep your systems up, running, and patched. But migrating to the cloud is not without its challenges. Focus on solving these known challenges to make […]
Share this:
The Top 5 Ways to Maximize SQL Server Availability
Achieving Zero Downtime for Apps in a SQL Server Environment White Paper
Gartner: My “How to Hunt for Security Threats” Paper Published
VMware User Environment Manager Deployment Considerations White Paper
NEW VMware Whitepaper – Deliver Office 365 in VMware Horizon 7 with Published Applications