Cisco: Simplify Collaboration Purchasing with Cisco Spark Flex Plan Subscription
The way that people meet and collaborate changes constantly. Remote meetings are becoming ever more important. On January 24th, we announced our latest collaboration solutions, including the Cisco Spark Board. We’re ever-focused on solutions that change the game. We want to help you drive productivity, help teams be more effective, and enhance the value of meetings.
Attendees at the launch event queued to try the capabilities of the Cisco Spark Board. We received fantastic feedback. In particular, many highlighted the ability to capture and share ideas amongst a group using Cisco Spark.
Simplifying the Buying Experience
One very important aspect of a successful product is making it easy to buy.
Read the entire article here, Simplify Collaboration Purchasing with Cisco Spark Flex Plan Subscription
via the fine folks at Cisco Systems.
